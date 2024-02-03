US, British forces step up attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen

U.S. and British military forces on Saturday led a coalition that struck at least 30 Houthi targets in Yemen in a second wave of assaults against militants who have launched attacks against commercial ships off the coast of the country.

The attacks were launched to further disable Iran-backed groups that have attacked American and international interests since the start of the Israel-Hamas war that began on Oct. 7, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

The strikes came after U.S. military forces bombarded an estimated 85 targets in Iraq and Syria on Friday, according to The Washington Post. Forces in both nations have launched at least 165 attacks on U.S. forces since early October, including a strike on Jan. 28 that killed three American soldiers at a base in Jordan near the Iraqi and Syrian borders, the newspaper reported.

The targets on Saturday included command and control facilities, an underground weapons storage facility, and other weapons used by Houthis to harass international shipping lanes, according to CNN.

Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand provided support, according to The New York Times. Officials said those nations offered assistance in intelligence and logistics.

The attacks by the Houthi militants have not killed any American civilians or forces at sea, but have become a daily occurrence of violence, the Post reported.

The targets hit on Saturday were at 10 different locations and were carried out by U.S. F/A-18 fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft, the AP reported. American warships also hit targets after firing Tomahawk missiles from the Red Sea, according to the news organization.

