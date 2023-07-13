University of Idaho delays demolition of house where 4 students were murdered MOSCOW, ID - JANUARY 3: Police tape surrounds a home that was the site of a quadruple murder on January 3, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect has been arrested for the murders of the four University of Idaho students. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) (David Ryder/Getty Images/David Ryder)

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho has decided to change its plans for demolishing a house where four students were killed last November in Moscow, Idaho.

The house where four students, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, were killed in Nov. 2022 is set to be demolished. According to KTVB, the University of Idaho announced Wednesday that the demolition has been put on hold until Oct.

The news outlet reported that Oct. is when the man charged with the four murders, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to face trial. Kohberger is facing the death penalty. Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty, according to CNN.

University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement obtained by NBC News that the delay is the “right thing to do.”

“We know that every action and decision around this horrific incident is painful and invokes emotions,” Green said in a statement obtained by NBC News. “That is why every decision we have made this far is with the families of the victims and our students in mind.”

Attorney Shanon Gray, who is representing Goncalves’ family, reportedly criticized the demolition plans last month. Gray said that the school officials had asked the families what they wanted to do with the house but “then proceeded to ignore those opinions and pursue their own self-interests,” according to a statement obtained by NBC News.

Goncalves’ family does not want the house demolished until the trial has ended, Gray told CNN.

“By waiting to demo the King Rd home until after the trial would honor the families’ wishes and support the judicial process if the home is needed in the future by the prosecution, defense or jurors,” Gray said in a statement obtained by NBC News. “The home itself has enormous evidentiary value as well as being the largest and one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case.”

Last week, officials with the University of Idaho were working on removing personal items from the house and getting them available for the families, CNN reported.

“We know these personal items are incredibly important in the healing process,” school spokesperson Jodi Walker told CNN on Friday.

“The scene has been substantially altered from its condition at the time of the homicides including removal of relevant property and furnishings, removal of some structural items such as wallboard and flooring, and subjected to extensive chemical application creating a potential health hazard. These are some of the reasons that we have concluded that a ‘jury view’ would not be appropriate,” Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said according to CNN.

A Vandal Healing Garden and Memorial is expected to be built on campus in honor of the four students, KTVB reported.