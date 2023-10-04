Uber to help customers with package returns

Uber gets you where you need to go. It can also bring you food. Now, the service is expanding, returning packages to the post office.

>> Read more trending news

Drivers will now be able to get five prepaid and sealed packages to drop off at your local post office, UPS or FedEx location as part of Uber Connect, the company announced in a news release.

The cost will be either $5 flat for regular customers or $3 for Uber One members. Uber One costs $9.99 a month and includes no delivery fees through Uber Eats, discounts on both Uber Eats and grocery stores and member-specific pricing for rides.

Customers select the service by hitting a button in the Uber and Uber Eats apps. They can also track the package progression in real-time.

Customers will be able to choose where the packages get dropped off and drivers will send a photo to the customer when the drop-off is done as confirmation.

About 5,000 cities will be part of the service rollout including Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh and Seattle.