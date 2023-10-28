UAW strike: Union, Stellantis maker of Jeep, Chrysler, Ram reach tentative deal

United Auto Workers and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal after Ford earlier this week, sources tell The Associated Press.

The deal would leave only General Motors without a contract with the United Auto Workers union, according to the AP.

Similar talks are continuing to happen at GM Saturday in hopes of reaching a similar agreement. More than 14,000 workers at GM will remain on strike at factors in Missouri, Michigan Texas, the AP reported.

The AP said the people were not identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the talk. However, the main points of the deal made with Ford will carry over to Stellantis. Wednesday’s agreement still needs to be approved by union leaders and then needs to be ratified by members, CNBC reported.

The Ford tentative agreement includes 25% in general wage increases over the next four and a half years for top assembly plant workers. 11% would come after the deal is ratified, the AP reported.

Workers are also expected to get cost-of-living pay that will create 30% raises with some top assembly plant workers making over $40 an hour. As of now, Stellantis top-scale workers make $31 an hour, according to the AP.

The contract would also run through April 30, 2028, just like Ford, the AP reported.

The agreement could possibly end a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan we well as other warehouses across the country, the AP reported.

Strikers at Stellantis are expected to take down their picket lines and return to work over the next few days just like workers at Ford, the AP reported.

Stellantis is the maker of Jeep, Chrysler and Ram.





