Treat Williams: Motorist charged in ‘Everwood’ actor’s death

Charged: Ryan M. Koss was charged in the accident that killed actor Treat Williams on June 12. (Vermont State Police)

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who was driving a car and collided with actor Treat Williams, causing the “Everwood” actor’s death in June, has been charged in the fatal accident, prosecutors said Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Vermont State Police, Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Dorset, was charged with “grossly negligent operation with death” in the June 12 accident that killed Williams, 71, who was riding his motorcycle.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash, the release stated.

The charge was recommended by the office of Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, which completed its review on Tuesday.

Koss voluntarily met with authorities and was processed on the charge and released, Deadline reported. He will appear for arraignment on Sept. 25, the entertainment news outlet reported.

The appearance will be held in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington, state police said in its news release.

Police said a driver, identified as Koss, cut off Williams as he operated his motorcycle near Dorset, WCAX-TV reported. Williams collided with a 2008 Honda Element and was thrown from his motorcycle, state police said in its news release.

Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead, WPTZ-TV reported. Koss was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Williams played the lead on “Everwood” for four years, a show that helped launch the careers of Chris Pratt, Emily VanCamp and Gregory Smith, Deadline reported.

His breakthrough role came in 1979 when he starred in “Hair,” a film based on the 1967 Broadway play. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination, the entertainment news website reported.

He also appeared in “Prince of the City” (1981), “1941″ (1979), “Once Upon A Time In America” (1984), “Dead Heat” (1988), “Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead” (1995) and “Deep Rising” (1998), according to IMDb.com.

Williams played Mick O’Brien on the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores from 2016 to 2022 and has played a recurring role as Lenny Ross on “Blue Bloods” since 2016, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was nominated for an Emmy in 1996 for his role in “The Late Shift,” the entertainment news website reported.

