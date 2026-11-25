You may have planned every part of the Thanksgiving dinner down to the last pea, but what if you forgot something integral to the meal, like the rolls?
You may be able to run to the store and get what’s missing, but it may be closed or have limited hours.
As always, check local locations to confirm if they are open.
What’s open:
- Kroger (closing at 4 p.m.)
- Meijer (closing at 5 p.m.)
- Sprouts Farmers Market (closing at 2 p.m.)
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
- CVS
- Walgreens
What’s closed:
- Walmart
- Target
- Costco
- Aldi
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Trader Joe’s
- USPS
- UPS (UPS Express Critical still available)
- FedEx
- Schools
- Government offices
- Banks
- NYSE
- Nasdaq
Some restaurants may be serving on Thanksgiving, but not all, so you’ll want to check before heading out, Business Insider suggests.
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