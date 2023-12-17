Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game against Patriots with her dad

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots Taylor Swift, Scott Kingsley Swift, Ashley Avignone, Brittany Mahomes, and Alan Haim cheer while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Twelve-time Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s football between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Swift attended her seventh football game Sunday to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce, according to USA Today.

She was seen sporting a white beanie with a red stripe on it from Kut the Knight, according to USA Today. She also wore a gray Chiefs sweatshirt.

Swift performed at Gillette Stadium 13 times including three sold-out shows as part of her “Eras Tour” over the summer, WFXT reported.

Swift had a special guest with her Sunday for the game, her dad, Scott Swift, Entertainment Tonight reported. It was Scott Swift’s first Chiefs game.

Also in attendance at the game were her friends, Alana Haim and Ashley Avignone, according to Entertainment Tonight. Of course Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, also attended.

Swift is on a break from her sold-out “The Eras Tour.” The tour picks up in February in Tokyo, Japan, according to WFXT.

The New England Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs on Dec. 10, according to the news outlet. It’s the earliest that the team has been eliminated since 2000.

