Target to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for holidays

Hiring for the holidays FILE PHOTO: Target is looking to hire up to 100,000 employees this holiday season. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Target) (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Target)

If you’re looking to add some income for the holidays, Target is hiring seasonal workers.

The retailer announced this week that it will hire about 100,000 seasonal employees for its stores and supply chain facilities.

They will be “supporting Order Pickup and Drive Up, stocking products and helping get holiday purchases to Target guests and stores as quickly as possible.”

Starting on Sept. 25, the company is launching a special job portal — TargetSeasonalJobs.com — to make it easy to apply. The company said that many of those hired for 2024 seasonal work will be offered an opportunity to stay with Target after the holidays. Other jobs are also available through the normal Target employment site.

The starting wage is between $15 and $24 an hour and may come with health and well-being benefits. Employees also get 10% discounts on Target merchandise and an additional 20% off wellness items.

In addition to hiring more staff, Target said it will allow its current employees to work extra hours over the holiday season and will “leverage its On Demand team” or employees who pick up shifts as they want, which, according to the company, allows “them to balance their personal, financial and career goals.”

Target has almost 2,000 stores, more than 50 supply chain facilities and employs more than 400,000 people across the company.





© 2024 Cox Media Group