Suspect arrested after ‘The Sandlot’ actor’s mother found murdered

Suspect arrested: Daniel James Walter was arrested after the mother of "The Sandlot" actor Marty York was found murdered. (Del Norte County Sheriff's Office/Del Norte County Sheriff's Office)

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — The mother of an actor from “The Sandlot,” Marty York, was murdered Thursday in Crescent City, California, officials say.

Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Friday night that Daniel James Walter, also known as Edward Patrick Davies, was located and has been arrested in Curry County, Oregon.

Walter legally changed his name to Davies in July, KTLA reported.

The sheriff’s office said Walter was wanted in connection with the death of Del Norte County Sheriff Deputy, Deanna Esmaeel. Esmaeel was found dead in her house Thursday morning.

Walter was identified by investigators as Esameel’s boyfriend. According to KTLA, a manhunt began after he was last seen in Cresent City on Thursday.

“We are all deeply heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Esmaeel,” Del Norte County Sheriff Garrett Scott said on Facebook. “Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and co-workers.”

York, 43, is Esameel’s son, according to KTLA. He appeared in a few episodes of “Boy Meets World” in 1993 and some short films in addition to “The Sandlot.”

In “The Sandlot,” York played the character of Alan “Yeah Yeah” McClennan in the 1993 film, according to IMDb.com.

“This is the hardest post I’ll ever have to write but I found out from the sheriff department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing. The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengance, crying,” York said in an Instagram post. “I just want my mom back.”