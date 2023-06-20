Surfers’ drummer Teresa Taylor, who also appeared in ‘Slacker,’ dead at 60

Drummer dies: Drummer Teresa Taylor died of lung cancer on Sunday. She was 60. (Peoplesimages/iStock)

Drummer Teresa Taylor, an early performer for the indie rock band Butthole Surfers who also had a minor yet memorable role as a pusher in the 1990 film “Slacker,” died Sunday. She was 60.

The cause of death was lung cancer, her former bandmates tweeted.

“She will live in our hearts forever,” the band tweeted. “RIP, dear friend.”

Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease. She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend.



Taylor, who sometimes used the stage name “Teresa Nervosa,” revealed in a November 2021 post on Facebook that she was living with an “end stage” lung condition and having a “one-to-five (year) life expectancy,” Rolling Stone reported.

“I know I smoked like a chimney and this is to be expected,” Taylor wrote at the time. My spirits are up.”

Taylor was born in Arlington, Texas, in 1962, and played drums in her high school marching band alongside drummer and future bandmate King Coffey, Deadline reported.

When the psychedelic-punk band formed in San Antonio, Coffey recruited Taylor, according to the entertainment news website.

The two drummers would perform together, giving the band its signature sound.

She played with the band from 1983 to 1989, according to Rolling Stone. She left the group after suffering from a brain aneurysm, the magazine reported. After brain surgery in 1993, she began experiencing seizures, according to Deadline.

Taylor made a memorable cameo in “Slacker,” where her character attempted to peddle an unusual Madonna souvenir, Rolling Stone reported.

She appeared on the film’s poster and promotional items for the movie, according to the magazine.

