Stunt accident during filming of ‘Gladiator’ sequel injures several crew members

"Gladiator" accident: Several crew members were injured during a stunt sequence on the set in Morocco. (Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Several crew members filming the “Gladiator” sequel were injured on Wednesday while filming a stunt sequence for the film.

Six people received treatment on the set of the film in Morocco, Variety reported. Four people remain hospitalized, and all of the injured crew members were treated for burn injuries, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Two other crew members were treated locally and then discharged.

“While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” a Paramount Pictures spokesperson said in a statement. “The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.”

The accident reportedly occurred at the end of the shooting day, Rolling Stone reported. None of the cast members were injured.

Ridley Scott, who directed the original “Gladiator” film in 2000, reprises his role for the sequel, CNN reported. The original film starred Russell Crowe, who won an Academy Award for best actor.

Returning for the sequel are Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi. Newcomers to the franchise will include Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn, according to CNN.

