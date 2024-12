Strong earthquakes rattle Northern California

Several strong earthquakes hit Northern California and triggered a tsunami warning on Thursday.

The United States Geological Survey said the first was a 6.0 magnitude quake that hit Humboldt County around 10:44 a.m. PT, KNTV reported.

Two others — 7.0 magnitude off the California coast and 5.8 magnitude in Lake County — were reported at the same time.

The series of quakes spurred a tsunami warning that stretched from the California/Oregon border to Santa Cruz. The Associated Press reported that at least 5.3 million people were in the warning area.

San Francisco felt the preliminary quake followed by several aftershocks, the AP reported. The city’s mass transit system stopped traffic in the tunnel that connects San Francisco to Oakland.

There was no damage or injuries initially reported, according to SF Gate.

Check back for more on this developing story.





