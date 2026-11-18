The drummer for The Police has announced a 2027 tour that will combine the band's biggest hits backed by an orchestra.

Stewart Copeland has announced a 2027 tour to mark the 50th anniversary of The Police, which streaked across the rock ‘n’ roll landscape during the late 1970s and early 1980s with songs like “Roxanne,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” and “Every Breath You Take.”

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According to his website, the drummer announced the Police Deranged for Orchestra World Tour in 2027, which will begin March 13 in Rancho Mirage, California.

Copeland, 75, noted that he has had “a great run” since combining the unique sound of The Police with an orchestral interpretation.

“Police Deranged has always burned down the house. Couldn’t fail with great hit songs that the folks know, sung by great singers, with new sonic orchestral textures to tease the ear,” he said. “And your humble servant is getting slicker on those drums with every show.”

The Police’s Stewart Copeland Announces 2027 Tour for Band’s 50th Anniversary Read more: https://t.co/cYC71Uy1tV https://t.co/nquO63Z4TH — Parade Magazine (@ParadeMagazine) November 18, 2026

The tour will wind through North America during the spring, making stops in venues including Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Phoenix and Dallas. After a June 17 date in San Antonio, the group will venture to Australia for five shows that will conclude in Perth on Sept. 3.

Copeland will perform on drums, guitar and will conduct the orchestra, according to Parade. The show is expected to include all of band’s biggest hits.

Stewart and his fellow bandmates dissolved the original group in 1986. They reunited to play in 2003 when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

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