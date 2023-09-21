Stephen Fry falls six feet off stage, taken to hospital for injuries

Fall FILE PHOTO: MCC president Stephen Fry prior to Day Two of the LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 29, 2023 in London, England. Fry fell after speaking at a technology conference last week. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Actor Stephen Fry was taken to a London hospital after he fell about six feet from the stage at the O2 venue, several media outlets are reporting.

Fry was speaking at the technology conference CogX Festival when he fell, People magazine reported.

He had been “giving his inspirational speech about the impact of AI,” a spokesman for the event told the publication while confirming what happened.

The incident, which happened last week, according to the Evening Standard, was first reported by The Daily Mail. The tabloid reported that Fry suffered injuries to his leg and ribs.

Fry was speaking about how his voice was recreated by artificial intelligence by using his readings of the seven “Harry Potter” novels.

“From that dataset, an AI of my voice was created and it made that new narration” that had been used for a historical documentary. Fry said did not give permission for his voice to be used.

“I’m a proud member of [actors’ union SAG-AFTRA]. As you know, we’ve been on strike for three months now. And one of the burning issues is AI,” Fry said according to Variety.

Neither Fry nor his representatives have responded to multiple requests for comment, according to NME, People and the Standard.

CogX Festival organizers have released a statement saying that they’re “deeply concerned” about Fry, adding, “We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery.”

The statement also said, “We have opened our own enquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details,” People magazine reported.

