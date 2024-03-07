State of the Union: What to expect from Biden’s address

President Biden WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 5: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden announced new economic measures during the meeting. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

President Biden will be addressing the nation Thursday evening for the third time sharing his accomplishments and his plans as he continues to run for reelection.

Biden is expected to discuss a few topics at the State of the Union address including a plan to increase humanitarian aid through Gaza, The Associated Press reported. Last weekend, the first batch of thousands of meals were airdropped from United States military planes into Gaza.

Biden is planning to announce a plan that the U.S. military will be working to help create a temporary port on Gaza’s coast to increase the aid into the region, senior administration officials told the AP. The plan will not require U.S. troopers to be at the pier and no information has yet been shared about how it would be port will be constructed.

White House officials expect Biden to discuss abortion access, healthcare and tax policies, the AP reported.

Biden is hoping to expand negations over drug prices and expand healthcare. So far, in 2022, Biden has helped lower drug prices for senior citizens with the Inflation Reduction Act, CNN reported. It gives Medicare the ability to negotiate prices.

He is expected to discuss security at the border in hopes that the GOP will pass a border bill, according to CNN.

Biden will also work to share his vision for the country and his plans for a second term if he is re-elected. He will showcase his accomplishments which include aid for Ukraine, migration rules, lower drug prices, infrastructure and manufacturing, the AP reported.

Biden could also bring up other topics like the economy, student loan debt forgiveness and inflation.

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will offer a live play-by-play analysis of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday. The announcement was made on Trump’s Truth Social account. It is expected to begin around 9 p.m. EST Thursday.

“I will be doing, by popular request, a live and full ‘Play by Play’ analysis of The State of the Union Address, TONIGHT ON ‘TRUTH’ AT 9:00 P.M.,” read the announcement.

“If properly done, and if Joe has just a modestly good night, this speech has the opportunity to rival any of the World’s great orators, including, Lincoln, Washington, and, of course, the late, great, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Winston Churchill,” Trump added.

Trump went on to say, “I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the [Department of Justice], FBI, [attorney generals], and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!),” Trump continued. “We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”





