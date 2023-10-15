State Fair of Texas evacuated after reported shooting; suspect in custody

File photo. Police said one suspect was in custody.

Shooting: File photo. The State Fair of Texas was evacuated on Saturday amid reports of a shooting. (Ron Jenkins for the Washington Post)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas was evacuated on Saturday night after police received reports of a shooting, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The alleged shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. CDT at the fair site, located in the Fair Park neighborhood of Dallas, KDFW-TV reported.

A Dallas police call log showed dozens of units responding to Fair Park for an assist-officer call about 7:50 p.m. CDT, according to The Dallas Morning News. Videos from the fair showed a large number of people running and seeking shelter.

WFAA-TV, quoting “police sources,” said that two people were shot but there were no fatalities. One person was in custody, according to the television station. Police have not confirmed an actual shooting or whether there were any injuries.

The State Fair of Texas wrote on its account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Dallas police were investigating reports of a shooting and advised residents to “avoid the area” as the fair was being evacuated.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted that one suspect was in custody.

Police said that shortly after 8 p.m. CDT, the suspect was in custody, the Morning News reported. That person has not been identified.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to provide an update later Saturday, according to a tweet from the department.

Latest trending news:
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!