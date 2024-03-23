‘Star Wars’ takes over the Empire State Building

Empire strikes back: Star Wars “March To May The 4th” kicks off in New York City, delights fans with new products and a stunning, dynamic light show on the façade of The Empire State Building on March 21, 2024. (Noam Galai/Disney Consumer Products)

NEW YORK — The Empire State Building celebrated the start of a new “Star Wars” campaign with special lights and fan experiences earlier this week.

On Thursday, “Star Wars” took over the Empire State Building. It started with a visit from Hayden Christensen who was an actor in the franchise. Christensen helped flip the ceremonial switch to start the building’s lights, which marked the start of the “Star Wars” festivities, “Good Morning America” reported.

“‘Star Wars’ has been a very important part of my life, and so it’s a real pleasure to get to be here and see this amazing show that they’re going to put on,” Christensen said, according to “Good Morning America.”

According to the Empire State Building’s website, Vader-themed Fifth Avenue Lobby windows, Funko POP! and Lego displays were also unveiled.

“To celebrate the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars, the LEGO Group is featuring a museum-quality display of life-sized Star Wars villains built from LEGO bricks, including six-foot tall, brick-built recreations of Darth Vader and Darth Maul on the building’s 80th floor. The building’s iconic Fifth Avenue Lobby windows feature a special Star Wars display that depicts imagery of Darth Vader, Darth Maul and stormtroopers amid an array of Star Wars merchandise,” Disney Consumer Products said in a news release.

Welcome to THE EMPIRE State Building @starwars pic.twitter.com/g7ZIxUq7wm — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 22, 2024

The Empire State Building debuted a “Star Wars” montage in lights on the south side facade Thursday night. The lights were broadcasted with the “Imperial March.”

Some “Star Wars” activation will be around the Empire State Building in the Observatory Experience open to the public through April 29, Disney Consumer Products said. Those who visited through Saturday could check out an experience from Hasbro and Amazon and taste some TruMoo “Star Wars” Blue Milk before it hits store shelves later in April.

The event was part of the launch of “March to May the 4th” campaign.

“We’re excited to unveil a broad range of new products for fans of all ages with our extensive roster of licensees and retailers as we all march to May the 4th,” said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization, Lucasfilm, Disney Experiences. “We really brought the power of the Empire to the Empire State Building with this Star Wars takeover, creating a moment only fit for one of the strongest entertainment brands and most enduring franchises in the world.”

