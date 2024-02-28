Stacy Wakefield, wife of late Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies

Stacy Wakefield FILE PHOTO: Stacy & Tim Wakefield at the UNICEF Children's Champion Award Dinner Honoring Pedro and Carolina Martinez and Kaia Miller Goldstein at The Castle at Park Plaza on June 2, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. Stacy Wakefield died five months after her husband, Tim, died. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for UNICEF) (Scott Eisen/Getty Images for UNICEF)

The Boston Red Sox team has announced the death of one of its extended family members.

The team confirmed the death of Stacy Wakefield, the wife of the late Sox pitcher, Tim Wakefield, in a statement on behalf of the family.

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses,” the team said, according to WFXT.

Sending love to the Wakefield family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eFxDsPjoT9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 28, 2024

She had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Tim Wakefield died five months ago at the age of 57 from brain cancer, leaving a legacy for the team on and off the field as a player, special assistant and broadcaster, our sister station reported.

He was part of the World Series championship teams in 2004 and 2007 and was in the Red Sox system for 29 years overall.

Wakefield leads the team in innings pitched and is the third pitcher in wins in the team’s 120-year history, WFXT reported.





