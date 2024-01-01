Snoop Dogg will help cover 2024 Paris Olympics as prime-time analyst

Snoop Dogg: The rapper will provide commentary at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Snoop Dogg will be expanding his horizons in 2024.

>> Read more trending news

The rapper will serve as a prime-time analyst for NBC during the Summer Olympics in Paris, Sports Illustrated reported.

According to a news release from NBC, the 16-time Grammy Award nominee will be in Paris to provide regular reports for the network’s “Olympic Primetime Show” beginning July 26. He will appear on NBC and the Peacock streaming service, according to NBC.

New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer 👊🏿🇫🇷🍾 pic.twitter.com/vWUXIPdMVZ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024

The 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., was lauded in 2020 for his streaming-only commentary of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo with comedian Kevin Hart on Peacock, Sports Illustrated reported.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”

Molly Solomon, executive producer and president for NBC Olympics Production, said that Snoop Dogg’s commentary during the Games in 2021 generated “tens of millions of views.”

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our special correspondent in Paris,” Solomon said in a statement. “We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Snoop Dogg appeared in an advertisement for NBC’s Olympics coverage during the Green Bay Packers’ 33-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings during NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” Sports Illustrated reported.

The musician will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico during the Games, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He is scheduled to visit some of the landmarks in Paris, attend competitions during the Games and visit athletes, their friends and families, the entertainment news website reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Photos: Snoop Dogg through the years Here are some memorable photos of Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., through the years. (Alexandra Wyman/Invision for Levi's/AP Images)





©2023 Cox Media Group