SNAP to be partially paid, administration says

President Donald Trump’s administration said that SNAP payments will be partially funded.

The administration had a Monday noon deadline to tell federal judges whether it would meet the court orders that required the government to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, The Associated Press reported.

Initially, it was not known how much would be paid or when the payments would occur.

But it appears that beneficiaries will get about 50% of “eligible households’” monthly stipend from an emergency reserve, The New York Times reported.

The average monthly benefit is around $190 a person and it can take up to two weeks in normal situations to load the benefit cards. Both the federal government and state governments have a part in the process to provide the funding.

About 42 million Americans get SNAP benefits.

Check back for more on this developing story.

