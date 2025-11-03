SNAP to be partially paid, administration says

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump’s administration said that SNAP payments will be partially funded.

Read more trending news

The administration had a Monday noon deadline to tell federal judges whether it would meet the court orders that required the government to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, The Associated Press reported.

Initially, it was not known how much would be paid or when the payments would occur.

But it appears that beneficiaries will get about 50% of “eligible households’” monthly stipend from an emergency reserve, The New York Times reported.

The average monthly benefit is around $190 a person and it can take up to two weeks in normal situations to load the benefit cards. Both the federal government and state governments have a part in the process to provide the funding.

About 42 million Americans get SNAP benefits.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!