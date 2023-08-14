Smash-and-grab flash mob stages daytime raid on Nordstrom store in California

Store ransacked: A smash-and-grab mob descended on a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Saturday, stealing between $60,000 and $100,000 worth of merchandise. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — A smash-and-grab flash mob entered a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles on Saturday, grabbing merchandise and running out of the department store, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, between 30 to 50 people rushed into a Nordstrom in the Canoga Park neighborhood of the city, the Los Angeles Times reported. The daytime robbery at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center occurred at about 4 p.m. PDT, according to the newspaper.

Police said mob members were masked and wearing dark clothing, KTLA-TV reported. the group grabbed armfuls of designer clothing, purses, accessories and other items, according to the television station.

“That is ludicrous,” a local shopper said. “I’m disgusted. I like to come here, but seeing this makes me not want to come here.”

Surveillance video documented the robbery, KTTV reported. Police said the thieves got away with merchandise valued between $60,000 and $100,000, according to the television station.

According to a customer service representative, there were no injuries, the Times reported. The person was unable to provide more details, who was unable to provide further details.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the thefts “absolutely unacceptable.”

“Those who committed these acts and acts like it in neighboring areas must be held accountable,” Bass said in a statement. “The Los Angeles Police Department will continue to work to not only find those responsible for this incident but to prevent these attacks on retailers from happening in the future.”

It was the second time in 19 months that the Nordstrom store had been targeted, KTLA reported. In November 2021, five smash-and-grab thieves stole items from the store and used a spray that prompted a mass evacuation.