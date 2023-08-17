Sixth person dies after explosion in Pittsburgh suburb

Sixth person dies: A sixth person has died in the aftermath of an explosion in a suburban Pittsburgh neighborhood. (WPXI/WPXI)

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — A sixth person has died in the aftermath of an explosion that destroyed several homes in a suburban Pittsburgh neighborhood on Saturday.

Paul Oravitz, 56, died on Wednesday at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, WPXI-TV reported.

He was the husband of Heather Oravita, 51, one of the five victims originally killed in the blast in Plum Borough, Pennsylvania. The others, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer, were Casey Clontz, 38; Keegan Clontz, 12; Kevin Sebunia, 55; and Michael Thomas, 57, according to the television station.

Gas service could be restored to the neighborhood as early as Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/OzEgEvQTVF — WPXI (@WPXI) August 16, 2023

The cause of the explosion, which destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others, remains under investigation, The Associated Press reported.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office said that the Oravitzes were having issues with their hot water tank when the explosion happened at their home, WPXI reported. Heather Oravitz was Plum Borough’s community director and Thomas was the Plum Borough Manager, according to the AP.

Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene with “minor issues,” the news outlet reported.

Peoples Gas is conducting tests in the neighborhood while working to restore service, WPXI reported. A spokesperson for the company said technicians are going door to door, conducting safety tests and relighting appliances.

Plum Borough is located about 18 miles east of downtown Pittsburgh.