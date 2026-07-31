Sheriff releases Nancy Guthrie redacted ransom notes

FILE PHOTO: Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, on the set of the "Today" show on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home near Tucson, Arizona. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released two ransom notes connected with the disappearance of Nancy Guthire.

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The first note was sent to television stations and addressed to Savannah Guthrie, AZ Family reported.

The sheriff’s department said that because of the letters, “we believe these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes’ writer,” The Associated Press reported.

The message said “She is safe but scared” and would be “held for ransom” with a payment of $4 million in bitcoin.

Note 1 is below. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/2Zyoz5agwG — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 31, 2026

The second was sent to the family a few days later, saying they were “sorry” and that “nothing was going to change the outcome.”

It started: "We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention.“

Note 2 is below. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/T7hAro0ebR — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 31, 2026

It has been nearly six months since Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her home outside of Tucson, Arizona.

Officials have not said if she is still alive, the AP reported.

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