Sheriff: Man arrested after he was caught moving victim's body Shannon Owens (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man was arrested late Saturday night after a shooting in Lakeland, Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Deputies were called to Deeson Road in Lakeland. When deputies arrived, they located the suspect who was identified as Shannon Owens, 31. Owens was reportedly detained by multiple witnesses.

Officials said that a gunshot was heard in the area after the victim and suspect met, WFLA reported.

Multiple witnesses allege that they saw Owens trying to “remove” the victim’s body, according to the news station. The victim was shot in the upper part of their body.

The sheriff’s office said, according to WFLA, that the witnesses detained Owens until law enforcement arrived.

“I commend the work of our deputies and detectives who worked hard to determine what happened and hold the person responsible for this murder accountable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Owens is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. It is not clear what led up to the shooting.