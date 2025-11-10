Senate takes first step to reopen government

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol is seen on the 40th day of a government shutdown on November 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate convened for a rare Sunday session in an attempt to end the government shutdown. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — In a vote that was 60-40, the Senate has taken the first step that may lead to the end of the historic government shutdown that has lasted 41 days.

Several moderate Democrats voted to back the bill that was the first procedural step to get the government back open, which has been closed since Oct. 1.

Initially, it was expected that about a dozen senators would vote for the bill, but when the tally was done, it was only five who supported it. The Associated Press noted that it was the exact number of votes needed to have the process advance.

“I understand that not all of my Democratic colleagues are satisfied with this agreement,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said. “But waiting another week or another month wouldn’t deliver a better outcome. It would only mean more harm for families in New Hampshire and all across the country.”

The compromise would see the government funded while kicking a vote on extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits before the end of the year. Not all agree on the move, with Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, writing on X, “Accepting nothing but a pinky promise from Republicans isn’t a compromise — it’s capitulation. Millions of families would pay the price.”

Even if the bill passes the Senate, Speaker Mike Johnson has said he would not necessarily bring it up in the House, the AP reported.

It also does away with the mass firings of about 4,000 people that President Donald Trump’s administration ordered during the shutdown, as well as ensures that government workers who have gone without pay for the past 40-plus days get back pay, The New York Times reported.

The tax credits expire on Jan. 1.

Despite the vote late Sunday night, it may still be days before federal employees are back to work. Democrats against the spending agreement may object to the plan. The House will still have to vote and if it does pass, Trump has to sign the bill.

The House has not been in session since Sept. 19 and will need to return to Washington to vote, the Times reported.

There are two parts of the agreement. Food aid, veterans programs and the legislative branch are among the groups that will get funding for a full year, The New York Times reported. Others would have their funding extended until the end of January, with lawmakers working on their full spending plans, the AP reported.

Trump told reporters on Sunday night, “It looks like we’re getting close to the shutdown ending.”

Democrats had voted 14 times not to reopen the government, standing firm on the extension of the ACA tax credits. Republicans have stood firm, saying they would not negotiate healthcare, but moderates have been working behind the scenes.

© 2025 Cox Media Group