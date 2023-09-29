Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 6: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on judicial nominations on Capitol Hill September 6, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the hearing the committee considered five judges for federal vacancies. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing California Democrat who broke barriers for women and sought middle ground with Republicans during her decadeslong career, has died. She was 90.

>> Read more trending news

Officials with Feinstein’s office confirmed that the oldest member of the Senate and the longest-serving woman in the chamber died on Thursday at her house in Washington.

“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right,” James Sauls, Feinstein’s chief of staff, said Friday in a statement. “At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation.”

From the office of Senator Dianne Feinstein: pic.twitter.com/rvcAmVk8O0 — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 29, 2023

In a statement obtained by KGO, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembered Feinstein as “right from the start ... an icon for women in politics.”

“She’s a legend,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the news station. “A legend in California as the first woman senator. A legend in the Senate. She was the leader on so many different issues.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Feinstein “a polical giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace.”

“She broke down barriers and glass ceilings, but never lost her belief in the spirit of political cooperation,” he said. “And she was a fighter — for the city, the state and the country she loved.”

Dianne Feinstein was many things — a powerful, trailblazing U.S. Senator; an early voice for gun control; a leader in times of tragedy and chaos. But to me, she was a dear friend, a lifelong mentor, and a role model not only for me, but to my wife and daughters for what a… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 29, 2023

Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992, dubbed the “Year of the Woman” in part because of her election win. In February, she announced that she did not plan to run for re-election in 2024 amid growing scrutiny over her health.

She was briefly hospitalized in August after a fall at her home in San Francisco. Earlier in the year, a shingles diagnosis sent her to the hospital and kept her from the Senate floor from March until May.

Following her announcement in February, President Joe Biden praised Feinstein as “one of the very best.” The president earlier served in the Senate with Feinstein, who joined the Senate Judiciary Committee and pushed for the 1994 assault weapon ban while he was the committee’s chair.

“Often the only woman in the room, she was determined to lift America up, and through her intellect, empathy, character, and drive, to make this country everything it could be,” he said.

“She is a passionate defender of civil liberties and a strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honoring our values. A lifelong Californian, she has worked tirelessly to protect our environment for future generations.”

A San Francisco native, Feinstein was elected to the county’s Board of Supervisors in 1969. In 1978, she told reporters that she planned to quit politics after two failed bids to become the city’s mayor, The Los Angeles Times reported. However, her plans changed after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk at San Francisco City Hall.

Moscone’s death made her San Francisco’s mayor for the remainder of Moscone’s term. The first woman to serve in the role, she went on to win two subsequent terms in office.

In 1993, Feinstein told the Times that “although I had wanted to be mayor, this is not the way I wanted to get there. It was a very, very hard thing.” Feinstein was the one to find Milk’s body, The Associated Press reported.

Feinstein was the first woman elected to serve as a senator from California, the first woman to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the first woman to chair the Senate Rules and Administration Committee and the first woman to chair the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Through the years High school student Dianne Goldman wearing a cowboy hat with San Francisco mayor Elmer Robinson, San Francisco, California, March 24, 1950. She is a member of the St Francis Riding Academy drill team. (Photo by Underwood Archives/Getty Images) (Underwood Archives/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group