Sen. Bob Menendez, wife charged with bribery

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during the Summit of Democracy 2023 on March 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. He and his wife have been charged with bribery. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sen. Bob Mendez, D-New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine, have been indicted on federal bribery charges, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Authorities said the charges are connected with the couple’s “corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.” They did not immediately elaborate.

Officials are expected to release more information about the allegations at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.

The case marks the second time corruption charges have been leveled against Menendez, who chairs the powerful Foreign Relations committee, WABC-TV reported.

In 2015, federal prosecutors charged Menendez and Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen with bribery. Authorities accused Menendez of accepting gifts from Melgen, and in return using his power in the Senate to benefit eye doctor.

Prosecutors dropped the case in 2018, a short while after a federal jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the case.

Check back for more on this developing story.

