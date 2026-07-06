Seaplane makes rough landing in NYC’s East River

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 5: Emergency services respond to a crashed seaplane in the East River on July 5, 2026 in New York City. The New York Fire Department said all passengers were rescued safely from the airplane that crash landed off the marina at East 23rd Street and the FDR Drive in Manhattan after traveling from East Hampton. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A seaplane made what was called a “rough landing” in the East River in New York City.

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Eight people were on the aircraft when it went into the river around noon on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

The New York Times said the plane hit a wave while landing, causing it to partially capsize.

Two of those on board had minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene, according to CNN.

Ada Todd, a 75-year-old grandmother, and her 16-year-old granddaughter, Khloe Todd, were on the plane.

The elder Todd told the Times, “I wanted her to have an experience, but this experience was very bad. Thank God we’re alive.”

Ada Todd said her head throbbed and her back ached after the hard landing, according to the Times.

The plane was upright and was towed to a dock, the New York Fire Department said.

The aircraft left East Hampton Airport more than half an hour before the incident.

The plane was a Kodiak 100 seaplane that was built last year. The owner’s name was not available, CNN reported. The Times said the flight was operated by Acadian Seaplanes.

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