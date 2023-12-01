Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor FILE PHOTO: Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 25, 2012 in Washington, DC. O'Connor died at the age of 93. (Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images) (T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images)

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, died Friday, officials said. She was 93.

>> Read more trending news

In a statement released Friday, the Supreme Court said O’Connor died in Phoenix of “complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness.”

Plans for her funeral were not immediately released.

Born in El Paso, Texas, on March 26, 1930, O’Connor graduated from Stanford Law School near the top of her class in 1952 but struggled to find work because of her gender. She eventually convinced the county attorney in San Mateo County, California, to take her own as a deputy county attorney, a role she held for one year.

In 1954, while her husband John Jay O’Connor II was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Army Judge Advocate General Corps, she served as a civilian attorney with the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps.

She returned to the the Southwest to practice law in 1957, settling in Phoenix. She served as Arizona’s assistant attorney general from 1965 to 1969, when she was appointed to a vacant seat in the Arizona State Senate. She won reelection twice and in 1972 became the first woman in America to serve as majority leader in a state legislature.

She served 24 years on the Supreme Court, from 1981 until her retirement in 2006, after being appointed to the bench by President Ronald Reagan. Born in El Paso

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group