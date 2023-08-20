Saints TE Jimmy Graham detained by police; ‘medical episode’ suspected

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham, who was arrested Friday night in California, was experiencing a “medical episode” when he was detained by police and hospitalized, the team said.

Graham, 36, beginning his 13th season in the NFL, was arrested in Newport Beach after police found him wandering in traffic, KABC-TV reported. He was booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson.

Graham, who was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2010 NFL draft, returned to New Orleans this year after stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2020-21), according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He signed a 1-year contract with the Saints on July 25, NOLA.com reported.

Graham, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, sat out the 2022 season, according to the newspaper.

“New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented,” the Saints said in a statement Saturday. “He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what (team doctor) Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.”

The Saints conducted joint practices with the Chargers in Costa Mesa, California, before Sunday’s preseason game, ESPN reported.