SAG-AFTRA members vote to ratify contract, officially ending actors’ strike

Fran Drescher: The actors' union president said ratification of the new deal with studios was "an enormous victory for working performers." (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of SAG-AFTRA on Tuesday voted to ratify the deal that officially ended the 118-day actors’ strike, the longest labor battle in Hollywood’s history.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union had reached a tentative agreement with studios on Nov. 8.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 78.33% of SAG-AFTRA members approved the contract and 21.67% rejected the deal. There was a turnout of 38.15%, the entertainment news website reported.

The new agreement takes effect retroactive to June 9 and will run through June 30, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This contract is an enormous victory for working performers, and it marks the dawning of a new era for the industry. Getting to this point was truly a collective effort,” union president Fran Drescher and national executive director Duncan Crabtree Ireland said in a joint statement to members.

The deal ratified by membership provides a 7% increase in minimum rates in the first year of the contract and a $40 million residual bonus for actors on streaming shows, according to Variety.

The deal also includes new rules for the use of artificial intelligence, the Los Angeles Times reported. Under the new agreement, actors must consent to being replicated, according to Variety. The intended use of the AI performance also must be spelled out in “reasonably specific” terms, according to the ratified deal.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers congratulated the actors’ union in a statement on Tuesday night, Deadline reported.

“The AMPTP member companies congratulate SAG-AFTRA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents historic gains and protections for performers,” the statement read. “With this vote, the industry and the jobs it supports will be able to return in full force.”

