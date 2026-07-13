‘Sad’ dog Jonah has day at ballpark with Marlins

FILE PHOTO: The Miami Marlins gave a dog who was not having a fun time during a recent Bark at the Park event his day in the spotlight.

Jonah finally had his day in the spotlight with the Florida Marlins.

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The dog, which went viral after not getting a ballpark hot dog, got more than just a much-delayed treat on Sunday.

Jonah and his owner, Peter Silveira, got to go onto the field and throw out the ceremonial first pitch, the MLB said.

Then the man and his dog watched the game from a luxury suite.

The team and several partners gave Jonah dog toys, plush baseballs and some hot dog-shaped dog treats.

The Marlins called it “Jonah’s Dream Day.”

By popular demand: Jonah’s Dream Day. pic.twitter.com/7qk3Ekwepc — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 12, 2026

Jonah went viral during a “Bark at the Park” event on June 22 when a neighboring pup had a hot dog, but Jonah didn’t get one.

[ Sad dog to get second chance for ‘Bark at the Park’ treat thanks to Miami Marlins ]

The team hunted down Jonah and his owner to give him his chance to have a dream day.

As part of Jonah’s big day, the team also had a special ticket offer benefiting Miami Animal Rescue, the MLB said.

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