‘Ryan’s Hope,’ ‘General Hospital’ actor Ron Hale dies

Soap opera actor Ron Hale has died.

He was 78.

Hale’s family announced his death this week, saying he passed on Aug. 27, E! News reported.

He had been living in St. George, South Carolina at the time of his death, but a cause of death was not released, Variety reported.

Hale portrayed Dr. Roger Coleridge for the entire span of “Ryan’s Hope,” earning two Daytime Emmy Awards nominations and a nomination for Outstanding Villian in a Daytime Serial at the Soap Opera Digest Awards.

He also played Mark Corbin on “General Hospital” and its spinoff “Port Charles.”

“General Hospital” posted a tribute on X to Hale, writing “He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague.”

The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale’s passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bl50WrEk96 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 3, 2024

Costar Billy Warlock called Hale “an amazing talent and an even better friend.”

He left soap operas to pursue other interests US Weekly reported.

“I’m not saying I’m burnt out. It’s just time to move on,” Hale told We Love Soaps in 2010. “The years are getting by, and I still have a tremendous amount of energy. I love to travel. I love to play golf. I’d love to get out on a small tractor and clear up half an acre of land and plant it and watch stuff grow. It’s very idyllic but I can make it happen.”

While best known for his soap opera roles, he also appeared in the films “All the President’s Men,” “Matlock” and “MacGyver.”

His last on-screen credit was in 2017′s “The Ghost and the Whale,” according to his IMDB profile.

Hale leaves behind several nieces and nephews, E! News reported.

