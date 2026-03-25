Ruth’s Chris Steak House sets dress code; Chili’s responds

FILE PHOTO: Ruth's Chris Steak House has a business casual dress code, while Chili's says you have to be dressed. Which is right?

With a simple dress code, the battle between restaurant chains has begun. Ruth’s Chris Steak House has set standards for its food; it is also setting standards for how its patrons dress when they’re at the restaurant.

The steakhouse lists that business casual and proper attire are required to dine in the establishment, People magazine reported.

The company also asks that all hats be removed when entering. People who won’t remove ball caps are asked to eat in the bar or lounge, according to the rules on Ruth’s Chris Steak House website.

The chain also goes so far as to list prohibited clothing: "Gym wear, pool attire, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language, revealing clothing or exposed undergarments."

The dress code, while going viral, is not new. The “Today” show pointed out that it has been on Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s website since at least April 2021.

With the dress code, the battle between restaurant chains has begun.

Chili’s responded with a much looser dress code for its restaurants.

“The only dress code at Chili’s is that you have to be dressed,” the company posted on X.

the only dress code at Chili's is that you have to be dressed. https://t.co/7oN2naSrRm — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 20, 2026

One user noted that Chili’s is not fine dining, while another said “Fine dining vs pub grub.”

One person said they have a “Totally different vibe. Nothing wrong with either spot.”

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