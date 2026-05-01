Run for the Roses: Kentucky Derby set for May 2

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Renegade trains on the track during morning workouts ahead of the running of the 152nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Get ready to don the hats and sip on a mint julep, it is time to Run for the Roses.

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The most exciting two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby, will run on May 2 at Churchill Downs.

Post time for the 152nd Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. ET with Renegade as the 4-1 morning-line favorite, CBS Sports reported.

If he does win, it will be the third Derby win for trainer Todd Pletcher and the first for two-time Belmont Stakes winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Coming up behind Renegade are Further Ado and Commandment with 6-1 odds, then Chief Wallabee with 8-1 and The Puma with 10-1, according to CBS Sports.

Click here to see the entire lineup of horses.

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Whichever horse crosses the finish line first will join 21 other Kentucky Derby winners still alive.

The oldest is Silver Charm, who is 32 years old and lives at Old Friends farm in Georgetown, Kentucky. Silver Charm isn’t the oldest former champion ever. That honor goes to Count Fleet, who died at the age of 33, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

While most of the 21 living champions have retired, Sovereignty is still in training and has raced this year, finishing second at the Oaklawn Handicap last month, the newspaper reported.

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