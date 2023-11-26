Rosalynn Carter: The Carter Center releases motorcade route

ATLANTA — The Carter Center released the route of the motorcade for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The motorcade route will start at 10 a.m. in Plains, Georgia, on Monday, the Carter Center said. It will take U.S. 280 to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, according to WSB-TV.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday. Before then, the Carter family invites the public to pay their respects to Rosalynn Carter as she lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, the Carter Center said.

A brief departure ceremony will happen at the hospital before continuing on U.S. 280. According to the Carter Center, it will turn north on U.S. 19 and make a right at West Lamar Street through downtown Americus. It will then turn right on Tripp Street. The motorcade will enter Georgia Southwestern State University via GSW State University Drive for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex.

Once the ceremony is complete, the procession will leave the university by going through GSW State University Drive, WSB reported. It will turn left at Tripp Street and left at East Forsyth Street.

Once at the U.S. 19 intersection, the motorcade will go right toward the town of Bulter. It will go about 25 miles before going right on State Route 540/96 East and then 34 miles on Interstate 75 at Byron. Once on Interstate 75, it will be seven miles north before continuing on Interstate 475 and back onto Interstate 75 as it heads toward Atlanta, the Carter Center said.

Once in Atlanta, the motorcade will enter John Lewis Freedom Parkway and on to The Carter Presidential Center around 2:30 p.m., the Carter Center said.

More details about the funeral ceremonies can be found on the Rosalynn Carter Tribute website.

Carter, 96, died Sunday in her hometown of Plains. She was the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, and the couple was married for 77 years, the longest of any presidential couple. She was the second-oldest living first lady, surpassed only by Bess Truman, who died in 1982 at the age of 99.

Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care on Nov. 17.

According to Rosalynn Carter’s tribute page, on Nov. 27 there will be a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus. A motorcade will then take Rosalynn Carter’s body to the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where there will be a ceremony at 3:15 p.m. EST at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

The Nov. 28 service in Atlanta will be followed the next day with a private funeral that will be attended by family and friends. It will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, according to the tribute page.