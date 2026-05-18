Ronda Rousey wins MMA comeback bout in 17 seconds

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The hype for Ronda Rousey’s final MMA fight took longer than the actual bout.

Rousey, 39, needed just 17 seconds to defeat Gina Carano on Saturday, using her signature move -- the armbar -- to end her storied career in a bout held at the Intuit and streamed on Netflix.

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After the quick win, Rousey announced that she was retiring from the sport.

The 145-pound featherweight bout was the main event for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions’ first MMA card on Netflix, ESPN reported.

Rousey, 39, improved to 13-2 after a decade-long absence from the sport, leaving after back-to-back knockout losses to Holly Holm (2015) and Amanda Nunes (2016). By winning in short order on Saturday, Rousey has gone 66 seconds or less in 10 of her 13 victories, according to USA Today.

JUST LIKE THAT.



RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/XFZQQlz3NF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

After leaving MMA, Rousey signed with WWE in 2018 and made her pro wrestling debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

Carano, 44, fell to 7-3 in her first MMA match since 2009.

“I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible,” Rousey said after the match. “I didn’t really want to hurt her. It was beautiful martial arts, that’s what I think that was. It was art.”

Carano said she lost 100 pounds after accepting Rousey’s challenge in late 2024, ESPN reported. She admitted that she was unhappy that the match ended so quickly. Carano, acknowledged as a pioneer in women’s MMA, was unable to throw a punch as Rousey was aggressive from the start.

“I wanted that to last longer,” Carano said. “I was so ready. I felt so good. I’ve never felt that good. I haven’t competed in 17 years. I wanted to hit her.

“But getting in here is a victory. Fighting a legend is a victory. I feel great. I just wanted to fight.”

Carano added that she was unsure if she would fight again, ESPN reported.

“I think 17 years (off) is a lot,” she said. “(Age) 44 is a lot.”

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