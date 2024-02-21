Robert Reid, who helped Houston Rockets reach 2 NBA Finals, dead at 68

Robert Reid: The 13-year veteran led the Houston Rockets to the NBA Finals twice. (Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images)

Robert Reid, a forward and guard who led the Houston Rockets to their first two NBA Finals berths during the 1980s, died on Monday. He was 68.

Reid died after a battle with cancer, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“It is with great sorrow that my family and I received the news of the passing of Rockets legend, Robert Reid,” Rockets owner Tiltman Fertitta posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. “I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered. I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the ‘80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game. My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert’s absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered.”

Reid, who was nicknamed “Bobby Joe,” was a second-round pick of the Rockets in the 1977 NBA draft, according to Basketball-Reference.com. At 6-foot-8, Reid averaged 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 919 games from 1977 to 1991. He did not play during the 1982-83 season due to religious reasons, ESPN reported.

He starred as a college basketball player at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, the Chronicle reported.

Reid helped the Rockets reach the NBA Finals in 1981 and 1986. The Rockets lost both times in six games to the Boston Celtics, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

He ranks fourth in Rockets history in games played with 762 and is fifth in assists, ESPN reported. Reid is eighth in franchise history in points (8,823) and rebounds (3,706), is ninth in blocks (364) and 10th in assists (2,253), according to the cable sports outlet.

Reid played 10 seasons with the Rockets and also saw time with the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, according to Basketball-Reference.com.

