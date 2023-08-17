Report: USA women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit

United States Women's National Team Introduce Head Coach FILE PHOTO: Vlatko Andonovski speaks at a press conference where he was introduced as the U.S. Women's National Team head coach, at Kimpton Hotel Eventi on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Vlatko Andonovski, the head coach of the United States women’s national soccer team, resigned Wednesday, three people with direct knowledge of the situation told The New York Times.

>> Read more trending news

According to the sources, the U.S. Soccer Federation plans to announce Andonovski’s resignation on Thursday.

Soccer outlet 90min first reported the news that Andonovski was set to resign.

According to ESPN, current assistant coach Twila Kilgore is likely to be appointed as interim coach for two matches against South Africa on Sept. 21 and Sept. 24.

Andonovski, 46, had been a head coach in the National Women’s Soccer League for seven years before he was hired by U.S. Soccer in October 2019. His four-year contract was set to expire in December.

The resignation was not unexpected after the U.S. team had its earliest elimination in the tournament’s history, USA Today reported. It was the first time the Americans failed to reach the semifinals at a World Cup.

Andonovski faced criticism for his lineups and inability to make in-game adjustments, according to ESPN.

The women’s team scored only four goals in four matches at the World Cup, with three goals coming in the first match.

The U.S. team beat Vietnam in their opening game 3-0, then tied the Netherlands, 1-1 in the next match. A scoreless tie with Portugal allowed the Americans to move on before losing to Sweden 5-4 on penalty kicks, ending their 2023 run.

Andonovski finishes with a record of 51 wins, five losses and nine ties.