Report: LeBron James, ESPN near deal for documentary

LeBron James and ESPN are reportedly in talks to produce a documentary series about his time in Philadelphia. James signed with the 76ers last week.

King James wants to be like Mike off the basketball court -- with a documentary of his own.

[ Read more trending news ]

LeBron James and ESPN are nearing an agreement to create a behind-the-scenes show similar to Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” miniseries that aired in 2020, The Athletic reported.

The sports news outlet cited a source that requested anonymity since they were not authorized to speak about the deal.

One source told The Athletic that the talks were on the “1-yard-line.” Under the proposed deal, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer will have a camera crew documenting his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

[ LeBron James announces he’s going to Philadelphia 76ers ]

James, 41, signed with Philadelphia on July 24 and is expected to finish his career in the City of Brotherly Love.

The documentary is also expected to use footage from James’ career through the years, including some never-been-seen video, The Athletic reported.

The financial terms and potential other components of the agreement are not yet known. ESPN and a representative for James declined comment.

There is no set date for when it might be completed or eventually air, The Athletic reported.

LeBron James and ESPN are closing in on an agreement for a behind-the-scenes documentary series that will be similar to Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance,” according to industry sources.



One of the sources described the talks as being at the “one-yard line.” pic.twitter.com/pSEaQN03aZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 30, 2026

Jordan’s 10-part documentary was a cultural phenomenon as it aired, aided by sports being curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the sports news website.

“The Last Dance” won a Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series” in 2020.

In addition to being the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, James owns four NBA championship rings, was named the league’s MVP four times and was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

© 2026 Cox Media Group