Report: Biden special counsel Robert Hur set to testify publicly on March 12

Special counsel Robert Hur is scheduled to testify in a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, The Associated Press is reporting.

Several media outlets are reporting that Hur, a former U.S. attorney, will testify on March 12.

The announcement comes after Republicans called for Hur to testify following the release of his findings from the investigation into the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden.

While saying that no prosecution will be brought against Biden, Hur’s report raised questions about the president’s memory and mental fitness, classifying Biden as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden and the White House have pushed back on many assertions made in the report, with the president calling a press conference last Thursday night in which he slammed Hur for suggesting he had memory issues including that he could not remember when he was vice president nor the year his son Beau died from brain cancer.

“How in the hell dare he raise that?,” Biden said of his son’s death. “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it was none of their damn business,” Biden said. “I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away.”

“I know what the hell I’m doing. I’ve been president and I put this country back on its feet. I don’t need his recommendation,” the president said last week.

Hur, in a 388-page report released last week, said he was declining to recommend a prosecution as he found evidence that Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified information insufficient to bring charges and get a conviction.

U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland appointed Hur to serve as special counsel after classified documents were recovered from Biden’s former office and one of his homes in Delaware in 2022 and 2023.

House Republicans have said that they intend to ask Hur about his comments on the president’s memory, and have asked him to turn over recordings and transcripts of his interviews with Biden.

The House Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means committees said the documents were needed for their impeachment inquiry into Biden, ABC reported.

Hur has reached out to former Justice Department colleagues to potentially help prep him for the hearing, Axios reported.

