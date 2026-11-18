FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks during a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. He has been nominated to be the next Speaker of the House. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is set to make history after being nominated as the next Speaker of the House.

[ Read more trending news ]

He secured the nomination for the job during closed-door voting on Wednesday morning, The Associated Press reported.

Jeffries, who is the current minority leader, won 251-11, The Washington Post reported, citing two people in the room.

The full Congress will vote when it convenes in January. It is scheduled for Jan. 3, the Post said.

Jeffries ran unopposed but may face headwinds after a Blue Wave pushed out Republicans earlier this month, with voters demanding a fresh start, the AP said.

He will lead the House with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the first female majority leader, and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, the first Latino majority whip.

Jeffries will be the first Black Speaker of the House, the AP said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2026 Cox Media Group