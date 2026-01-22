Recall alert: Treadmill recall expanded

A recall involving treadmills made by Johnson Health Tech has been expanded to include about 47,000 additional pieces of exercise equipment.

The initial recall affected Matrix T1 and T3 Series commercial treadmills, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The expanded recall involves the following Matrix and Vision treadmills and the specific range of serial numbers:

Matrix

T30 (TM729)

Serial numbers: TM7291709CA00001 — TM7292104C00380

TF30 (TM693, TM693B)

Serial numbers: TM6931606CA00001 — TM6931705CA00178, TM693B1707CA00001 — TM693B2201C00601

T50 (TM695, TM767)

Serial numbers: TM6951607CA00001 — TM6952009C00840, TM7672009C00001 — TM76722011C00051

TF50 (TM694, TM694B, TM768)

Serial numbers: TM6941607CA00001 — TM69482009C00514, TM694B1605C00008 — TM694B2009K03263, TM7682009C00001 — TM7682104C00580

T75 (TM703, TM703B, TM703C, TM703E)

Serial numbers: TM7031607CA00001 — TM70381903C00088, TM70382311C00229, TM703B1609CA00015 — TM703B1908C00050, TM703B2309C00164, TM703B2311C00282, TM703C1810C00001 — TM703C2212C00127, TM703C2305C00049, TM703C2308C00409, TM703E2304C00002 — TM703E2401C00087

Vision

T9800 (TM87)

Serial numbers: TM87D070600070, TM87D080600128, TM87D0940059, TM87D120100125, and TM87D1206000127

TF20 (TM432, TM432C)

Serial numbers: TM4321108BD00255 — TM4321610CA00033, TM432C1210CA00002 — TM432C1606CA00200

T40 (TM433, TM433C)

Serial numbers: TM4331201BD00466 — TM4331510BD00004, TM433C1408CJ00001 — TM433C1602CA00631

T80 (TM445)

Serial numbers: TM4451210BC00001 — TM4451505BC00150, TM4451212BD00002 — TM4451406BD00125

The recalled treadmills have a 60-inch by 20-inch wide running platform, a 33-inch-wide console and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket, the CPSC said.

They were sold at JFW, G & G Fitness, and other retailers, as well as online at matrixhomefitness.com, visionfitness.com and others from April 2012 to May 2025, between $2,100 and $8,100.

The power cord can come out of the power socket and pose a fire hazard.

Owners of the recalled treadmills are supposed to check if the devices have a power cord bracket. If there isn’t one, they should make sure that the power cord is fully pulled in during every use until a bracket is installed. They should contact Johnson Health Tech North America for a fee replacement power cord with an automatic locking-style plug.

For more information, contact the company at 800-211-4590, by email or on either the Matrix or Vision website.

