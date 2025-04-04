Recall alert: Shampoo voluntarily recalled due to potential bacterial contamination

More than one thousand bottles of shampoo have been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of shampoo that could be contaminated with bacteria.

More than a thousand bottles of Tec Italy Shampoo Totale were recalled over the potential presence of Klebsiella oxytoca, which can cause eye, nose or skin infections in people.

The shampoo came in 33.81 fl. oz./1 L. green plastic bottles. It has lot number 1G27542266 printed on the side of the bottle and had UPC 7501438375850.

There have not been any reports of harm or injury related to the bacteria, but consumers should not use the recalled shampoo and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can contact the company that produced the shampoo via email.

©2025 Cox Media Group