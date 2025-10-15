Recall alert: Pasta salad added to pre-cooked pasta recall

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More products have been added to the list of items that have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination.

Nate’s Fine Foods expanded the recall to pasta salad sold at Sprouts Farmers Market locations, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad with use-by dates of 10/10/25 to 10/29/25 is subject to the recall.

The pasta salad sold in the Grab & Go section had UPC 2-15786-00000. The version sold in the deli had UPC 2-15587-00000.

It was sold in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wyoming

It was distributed starting on Aug. 31.

If you have the recalled pasta salad, you should throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund, the FDA said.

