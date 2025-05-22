Recall alert: Macy’s recalls Holiday Lane infant footed pajamas

Pajamas
Recall alert Macy's has recalled more than 16,000 footed pajamas because the elastic at the ankles could restrict circulation. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Macy’s has recalled more than 16,000 infant footed pajamas because they could hurt a child.

The elastic on the Holiday Lane pajama ankles can be too tight and restrict blood flow.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pajamas were sold in infant sizes 0-3 months, 3-6 months and 6-9 months, exclusively at Macy’s.

They came in several styles with the PID/Style number found on the care instruction tag:

  • Merry Mix It, PID/Style 100189404
  • Family Plaid, PID/Style 100191005
  • Winterton Plaid, PID/Style 100189223
  • Star, PID/Style 100196695
  • Floral, PID/Style 100180930

The pajamas were sold at Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage and online from March 2024 through January 2025 for about $27.

The CPSC said if you have the pajamas, you should not use them and contact Macy’s for a refund. You should not return them to stores. Instead, you will need to fill out a recall form, and then you will be sent a pre-addressed, postage-paid envelope to return the pajamas for free. Once they are returned, you will receive a check for $26.60 as a refund.

For more information, contact Macy’s by phone at 833-963-1708 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

