Recall alert: Dynacare Baby Powder recall expanded, sold in 35 states

The recall of baby powder that could be contaminated with asbestos has been expanded, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The initial recall was initiated on Sept. 19 but now includes 373 additional cases of 14 oz. Dynacare Baby Powder and 647 more cases of 4 oz. Dynacare Baby Powder.

Asbestos occurs naturally and is often found near talc. If miners are not careful when mining talc or the ore isn’t purified correctly, it may contain asbestos, which is a carcinogen.

The contamination was found during a routine FDA sampling program and no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled powder was sent to distributors on or after Jan. 18 in the following 35 states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

It was also sold on Amazon.

The following batches have been recalled:

14 oz. containers

Batch B 048, manufacture date 31.10.2023, expiration date 30.10.2026

Batch B 029, manufacture date 01.11.2023, expiration date 31.10.2026

Batch B 050, manufacture date 02.11.2023, expiration date 01.11.2026

Batch 051, manufacture date 29.12.2023, expiration date 28.12.2026

Batch 052, manufacture date 30.12.2023, expiration date 29.12.2026

4 oz. containers

Batch 053, manufacture date 01.01.2024, expiration date 31.12.2026

Batch 054, manufacture date 03.01.2024, expiration date 02.01.2027

Batch 055, manufacture date 04.01.2024, expiration date 03.01.2027

Batch 056, manufacture date 05.01.2024, expiration date 04.01.2027

Batch 057, manufacture date 06.01.2024, expiration date 05.01.2027

Batch 058, manufacture date 08.01.2024, expiration date 07.01.2027

Batch 059, manufacture date 31.01.2024, expiration date 30.01.2027

Batch 060, manufacture date 01.02.2024, expiration date 31.01.2027

For more information about the recall, including questions consumers may have, contact Dynarex at 888-396-2739 or 845-365-8200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or via email.

You can also contact the company for information on how to return the baby powder or to get a refund, the FDA said.

