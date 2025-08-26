Recall alert: Ding Dongs recalled due to mold

Hostess Ding Dongs, chocolate cakes and trademark logo.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ding Dongs have been recalled after mold was found. (wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The parent company of Hostess, J.M. Smucker Co., recalled select lots of Ding Dongs because of the presence of mold.

Read more trending news

Food distribution company Spartin Nash announced the withdrawal of the following items:

  • Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong single serve, 2 count, UPC 8-88109-01002
  • Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong, 10 count, UPC 8-88109-11061
  • Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong family pack, 16 count, UPC 8-88109-11092

They have expiration dates of Aug. 30 to Sept 3, 2025.

If you have the products, you’re told not to eat them and return them to the store for a refund or replacement.

For more information, contact Hostess at 800-483-7253.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!