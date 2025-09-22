Recall alert: Costco’s Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke
Recall alert The FDA announced the recall of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke. (FDA)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 3,315 pounds of Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke sold at Costco.

Read more trending news

The recall was issued by Western United Fish Company, doing business as Annasea Foods Group of Kent, Washington.

The poke had Costco item number 17193 and a sell-by date of 9/22/2025, the FDA said. It came in a plastic clamshell with a pack date of 9/18/2025.

It was sold in deli sections of Costco locations in:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

The issue stems from green onions that were used in the poke that could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The onion’s supplier alerted Western United Fish Company about a positive Listeria test. No illnesses have been connected to the recall.

If you have the recalled Kirkland Signature Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke, you should throw it away and go to your local Costco for a refund.

If you have any questions, contact Western United Fresh Company at 425-558-7809 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or email.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105

    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!