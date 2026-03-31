Recall alert: Chocolate spiked with Viagra ingredients voluntarily recalled

Two chocolate products that contained potentially “life-threatening” amounts of prescription drug ingredients for erectile dysfunction have been recalled.

A Northern California company that specializes in the sale of adult novelty items has issued a voluntary recall for two chocolate products that contain potentially “life-threatening” amounts of prescription drug ingredients used for erectile dysfunction, federal officials said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Gear Isle, based out of West Sacramento, recalled its Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Male Enhancement Sachet and Ilum Sex Chocolate Male Sexual Enhancement Booster. The products, which are sold nationally through the company’s website, were found to contain “undeclared” active pharmaceutical ingredients sildenafil and tadalafil.

The chocolates are both labeled as dietary supplements, the FDA said in its release.

Sildenafil and tadalafil are similar to phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE-5) inhibitors that are widely used to treat erectile dysfunction.

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/yFMcovN8eZ pic.twitter.com/PI0lzwVniU — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) March 27, 2026

The use of those products “may pose a threat to consumers because the active ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs,” the FDA said. That could cause a significant drop in blood pressure that could be life-threatening.

The two ingredients can be dangerous for men who take nitrates for cardiac conditions.

Gear Isle has not received any reports of adverse effects from the recalled products so far, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Gear Isle customer service at 888-387-4735 or by email at info@gearisle.com.

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